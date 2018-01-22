Athens man charged with child porn

Limestone County investigators arrested an Athens man on child pornography charges Saturday.

Jeremy Roy Cameron, 29, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say forensics revealed child pornography on his cellphone that was confiscated during a search warrant execution in November. A new search warrant was issued for Cameron’s residence on Saturday. Other devices confiscated included a computer, gaming systems and more cellphones. These devices are also undergoing forensic analysis.

Investigators also obtained an arrest warrant for the two child pornography charges.

In addition to the confiscated devices, investigators say they also found various drug paraphernalia items at Cameron’s residence Saturday.

Cameron was released from the Limestone County Jail later Saturday on $11,000 bond.

