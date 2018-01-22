Redstone Arsenal officials give breakdown of shutdown impact

Redstone Arsenal continues to provide updated information and guidance in the midst of a government shutdown.

Col. Richard Spiegel, director of Public and Congressional Affairs for the Army Material Command, released a breakdown on Monday of how the shutdown is impacting the Arsenal.

In a statement, Spiegel wrote:

This government shutdown is very disruptive to our operations across Army Materiel Command, a global organization that is comprised of more than 95% Army Civilians. Critical logistics support to the warfighter has been curtailed for all but the most critical military readiness activities. Our industrial operations will continue until our funded customer orders are completed, but then we will begin to shutdown depot repair lines and support to Army units ordering repair parts for Army equipment needed for training. Those personnel who are directly supporting military actions in the Middle East will continue to provide critical support. We need consistent and predictable funding to prioritize requirements and responsibly manage the resources allocated to equip Soldiers. Funding limitations require the Army to heavily weigh near-term readiness and accept greater risk among installation, sustainment and modernization accounts.

He also provided details about the Redstone Arsenal garrison:

Emergency Services (Police and Fire) remain fully manned and capable. There will not be any reduction of emergency services.

Access Control Points will remain open and the visitor control center will operate normal hours.

Airfield operations will be on a case by case basis, to support excepted operations.

All Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities will remain open, including Child Development Centers and Child Youth Services which will provide normal hours and services.

Employee Assistance Programs will remain open and available to support the workforce.

Financial management services and counseling will still be offered at the Army Community Services facility.

All recurring Religious services will continue as normal.

FOX Army Health Center Services:

All currently scheduled patients will be seen at their appointed times.

All enrolled patients will be seen for acute issues as they arise.

Ancillary services (pharmacy, laboratory, and radiology) will be provided for all beneficiaries.

Online appointments are currently unavailable.

Army and Airforce Exchange Services (AAFES shopettes, Post Exchange & food service) will remain open until their operational funding is expended.

The commissary remains open until Wednesday. Starting on Thursday, they will be closed until appropriations are received.

"We are aware of today's ongoing vote in Congress and will be prepared for an orderly return to normal status once appropriations are received. We anticipate furloughed employees return the next duty day after an appropriation or budget is passed," Spiegel said.

