Rep. Brooks cancels Decatur town hall due to shutdown

Rep. Mo Brooks (Source: Congress.gov) Rep. Mo Brooks (Source: Congress.gov)
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

Rep. Mo Brooks has cancelled a planned town hall Monday night because of the government shutdown.

The town hall was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Oak Park Middle School in Decatur.

His office said the timing of Monday's votes interferes with this.

No reschedule has been announced.

