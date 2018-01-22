Crook records robbery of iPhone at Smartphone Medics in Madison

Rain showers will continue to push off to the northeast through the evening hours. Skies will start to clear but winds will stay gusty through the evening.More >>
Rain showers will continue to push off to the northeast through the evening hours. Skies will start to clear but winds will stay gusty through the evening.More >>
A Lawrence County judge has paved the way for a former circus elephant to remain at a sanctuary in Tennessee after she was seized from her owners over concerns that the animal was abused and mistreated.More >>
A Lawrence County judge has paved the way for a former circus elephant to remain at a sanctuary in Tennessee after she was seized from her owners over concerns that the animal was abused and mistreated.More >>
United Launch Alliance launch its Atlas V rocket at 6:48 p.m. Friday.More >>
United Launch Alliance launch its Atlas V rocket at 6:48 p.m. Friday.More >>
Lando came up with the idea of making fleece hats and selling them, calling it "Hats for Cats."More >>
Lando came up with the idea of making fleece hats and selling them, calling it "Hats for Cats."More >>
A storage unit in Toney caught fire just before noon Friday.More >>
A storage unit in Toney caught fire just before noon Friday.More >>
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.More >>
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.More >>
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.More >>
Emanuel Zayas, 14, had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.More >>
Emanuel Zayas, 14, had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
The funeral for fallen York County Detective Michael R. Doty was held at noon Monday at Calvary Church in Charlotte, located at 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road.More >>
The funeral for fallen York County Detective Michael R. Doty was held at noon Monday at Calvary Church in Charlotte, located at 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road.More >>
Military officials told CNN the Russian ship is being tracked by the USS Cole and other US Navy assets.More >>
Military officials told CNN the Russian ship is being tracked by the USS Cole and other US Navy assets.More >>
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.More >>
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
Buckingham Palace is undergoing a 10-year renovation of the wiring, plumbing and heating. The project is revealing hidden treasures.More >>
Buckingham Palace is undergoing a 10-year renovation of the wiring, plumbing and heating. The project is revealing hidden treasures.More >>