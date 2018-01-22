Police: Huntsville man confessed to strangling mother, leaving body in house

A man is behind bars, accused of killing his elderly mother inside the north Huntsville home where they both lived. Police say he admitted to the murder.

Neighbors believe he may have been coming and going from the home for weeks with her corpse inside.

The body of 83-year-old Betty Scale was found in her home on Ford Place off Pulaski Pike on Sunday. Neighbors indicated she was found by her landlord. It was called in to police as an unattended death.

Police quickly set their sights on her son, 57-year-old Donald Marlon Mann, who lived with her. Officers found Mann at another location. Investigators say he confessed to strangling his mother several weeks ago. He was charged with murder-domestic violence and booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday night.

When asked if Mann was living with his mother's remains in the weeks leading up to the point when she was found, Lt, Michael Johnson, a Huntsville Police Department spokesman, said that was still undetermined. But neighbors say they spotted him there on Saturday. Her body was found the next day.

They think he failed to call for help for his mother, left her body inside the house as he went about his business, and then tried to get away.

"It's unclear at this time if this was his only domicile, but he was living in the house recently," Johnson said.

Police did not shed light on a possible motive in the case.

The home appeared to be vacant on Monday as neighbors reacted to the gruesome news.

Mack Morehouse has lived on Ford Place for 20 years. He said he couldn't believe it when he found out his next-door neighbor, a woman in her 80s, had been found dead her home because he had no idea a woman lived there.

"When the police were here, I found out that there was a deceased woman in the house. I didn't even know that she had been there all this time. I never saw her at all whatsoever," he said.

Billy Dailey was also stunned to find out about what happened across the street.

"It's truly a tragedy. I never did meet the lady. I didn't know she was at the residence. I came in from church yesterday and saw the police cars and the HEMSI people over there. They made a discovery of the woman in her house. It's very sad," he said.

"He never gave any indication that there was anything wrong. He stayed to himself. There was no noise over there, nothing. He was totally to himself," Morehouse said. "I noticed something strange because he never took the can out to the curb for the trash collection. I normally hear him at night doing it, but last week, I didn't hear it move at all."

"t's a very quiet neighborhood. It's something that you never would have thought you'd come across in a neighborhood like this. I'm definitely praying for her," Dailey said.

"She wasn't bedridden. She was able to get around but I guess he must have gotten tired of her," Morehouse said. "It's sad that this country has come to such a state where your elderly doesn't count anymore."

