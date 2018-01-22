Huntsville man accused of strangling mother

On Sunday, January 21, Huntsville police officers responded to an unattended death call on Ford Place.

Investigators tell us upon their arrival officers discovered the victim, identified as 83-yr-old Betty Scale. She was known to have a son, 57-year-old Donald Marlon Mann lived with her.

Investigators quickly located Mann at another location and included crime scene and homicide Investigators to interview him. Investigators say Mann produced a confession and told investigators he "strangulated" the victim on an earlier date.

Investigators tell us they believe the incident occurred several weeks ago.

Mann was booked into jail on Sunday night on a murder-domestic violence charge.

