Huntsville garbage collection on one day delay

Winter weather in January has pushed back Huntsville's garbage collection schedule.



Crews will spend Monday collecting trash that could not be accessed last Thursday.



Here is the full schedule for the week:

Monday's garbage will be collected on Tuesday, January 23

Tuesday's garbage will be collected on Wednesday, January 24

Wednesday garbage will be collected on Thursday, January 25

Thursday's garbage will be collected on Friday, January 26

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to get back on a normal pick-up schedule.” Public Works Director Chris McNeese said.? “Remember, we’ll be on a one day delay this week, and - barring any further weather events - our crews anticipate being fully back on track for the week of January 29.”



Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48