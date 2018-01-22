Country music star, Thomas Rhett named headliner for Rock the South

A Lawrence County judge has paved the way for a former circus elephant to remain at a sanctuary in Tennessee after she was seized from her owners over concerns that the animal was abused and mistreated.More >>
Good morning & happy Monday! Today is looking like a pretty active start to the workweek. It is very warm out there this morning as most spots are seeing temperatures into the low to mid-50s!More >>
United Launch Alliance launch its Atlas V rocket at 6:48 p.m. Friday.More >>
Lando came up with the idea of making fleece hats and selling them, calling it "Hats for Cats."More >>
A storage unit in Toney caught fire just before noon Friday.More >>
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.More >>
The funeral for fallen York County Detective Michael R. Doty will be held at noon Monday at Calvary Church in Charlotte, located at 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.More >>
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.More >>
