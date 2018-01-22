Country music star, Thomas Rhett named headliner for Rock the South

Thomas Rhett named headliner as Rock the South festival in Cullman. (Source: Rock the South Facebook Page)

Rock the South will welcome country music star, Thomas Rhett in Cullman this summer.

Thomas Rhett got his first number one hit in 2013 with “It Goes Like This,". His hit singles include T-Shirt, Die A Happy Man, Crash and Burn and Marry Me.

Rock the South is entering its 7th year and has had headliners such as Florida-Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, and Sam Hunt.

Rock the South 2018 will be the weekend of June 1 - June 2 in Cullman.

Superfan pre-sale begins January 31, for more information on tickets, glamping, travel packages and parking click he re or visit the Rock the South Facebook Page .

