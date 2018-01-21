Woman rescued from cave near Stevenson

Rescue crews report that a woman is safe after she fell into a 40-foot pit inside a cave near Stevenson.

The rescue department said the woman was taken to Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday on County Road 54.

The woman was reportedly with a college group touring the cave.

Authorities from Scottsboro, Jackson County and the Stevenson Fire Department all responded.

