Cave rescue underway in Stevenson

The emergency call came in around 5 p.m. Sunday.

College students were exploring a cave off County Rd. 54 in Stevenson when one fell into a 40-foot pit and was injured.

Authorities from Scottsboro and Jackson Counties and the Stevenson Fire Department are all on the scene and a rescue is underway.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

