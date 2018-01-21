Jalen Hurts makes good on promise, chops off all his hair

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts officially cut off all of his dreads.

For two years now, we've seen the sophomore signal caller rock the long dreads. Well, not anymore.

All of this has been unfolding on his Twitter this weekend.

Hurts said the deal was if the Tide won the National Championship, he would chop all of it off.

The Deal Was If We Won The Natty, The Locs Had To Come Off lol. New Look . Same Mission . Grind Hard And Improve Everyday ! #AllGlory2God ???? pic.twitter.com/w2uEKJLA9L — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) January 21, 2018

Saying, “New look. Same mission."

