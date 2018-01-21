Jalen Hurts makes good on promise, chops off all his hair - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Jalen Hurts makes good on promise, chops off all his hair

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts officially cut off all of his dreads.

For two years now, we've seen the sophomore signal caller rock the long dreads. Well, not anymore.

All of this has been unfolding on his Twitter this weekend.

Hurts said the deal was if the Tide won the National Championship, he would chop all of it off.

Saying, “New look. Same mission."

