Ft. Payne man struck, killed while standing outside vehicle

A Ft. Payne man was killed Friday night while standing next to his vehicle on Interstate 59 in DeKalb County.

James Matthew Noojin, 38, of Ft. Payne was struck and killed by a 2011 Toyota driven by John Knighten, 23, of Jasper.

Noojin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Knighten, who was not injured, also struck the 2004 GMC that Noojin had gotten out of.

The crash occurred at 10:08 p.m. at the 210-mile marker five miles north of Collinsville.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48