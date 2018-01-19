Madison mayor talks growth, infrastructure, baseball in State of the City address

United Launch Alliance launch its Atlas V rocket at 6:48 p.m. Friday.More >>
United Launch Alliance launch its Atlas V rocket at 6:48 p.m. Friday.More >>
Despite the chilly and cloudy start, Saturday will be a very nice afternoon by January standards with highs back above average in the middle 50s.More >>
Despite the chilly and cloudy start, Saturday will be a very nice afternoon by January standards with highs back above average in the middle 50s.More >>
A storage unit in Toney caught fire just before noon Friday.More >>
A storage unit in Toney caught fire just before noon Friday.More >>
Auburn University welcomed its next athletics director to campus on Friday.More >>
Auburn University welcomed its next athletics director to campus on Friday.More >>
School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far. You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag. Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/ Limestone County, Ala. - Commission Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5 — Decatur Parks & Rec ...More >>
School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far. You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag. Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/ Limestone County, Ala. - Commission Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5 — Decatur Parks & Rec ...More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>