Madison mayor talks growth, infrastructure, baseball in State of the City address

Madison Mayor Paul Finley delivered his annual State of the City address to a packed house at the Davidson Center Friday night. The tone of his message was the change the city has seen over the past year and how they will continue to see more over the next year.

Finley made sure to highlight the key advancements the city has made, like pumping more money into city parks and green spaces and continuing to increase population size, which forces educational growth, but he even highlighted some places they still need to focus on.

He said he wants to beef up law enforcement visibility and continue to upgrade downtown Madison among other things.

Although he praised city growth over the past year, he said with that comes some much-needed attention to infrastructure and how to pay for it. Much of that will come from taxes within new development areas, but some other avenues need to be explored which is why he's conducting several citywide studies. Those studies will look at transportation and industrial needs to see how the city can handle projects like Town Madison and the possibility of landing a baseball team.

“We continue to have better economic development. We continue to have more money coming into the city. From a school standpoint, we don't know. That's what the growth impact study will give us, options on how we would pay for the infrastructure. We'll then take that to the people, talk to them. We may in turn go forward with multiple options, but we don't know those yet though,” Finley told WAFF 48 News.

As for that baseball deal, Finley said they are still ironing out many details.

“The initial feasibility study numbers came in and they show support for minor league baseball. We in turn now need to determine the size of the venue and tying that into the multi-use venue,” Finley said.

He said it would’ve been great to make a major announcement during Friday's address, but the city isn’t there yet and has a lot of work ahead of them.

