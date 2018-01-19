Boaz jail inmates evacuated due to sewage leak

Despite the chilly and cloudy start, Saturday will be a very nice afternoon by January standards with highs back above average in the middle 50s.More >>
United Launch Alliance launch its Atlas V rocket at 6:48 p.m. Friday.More >>
A storage unit in Toney caught fire just before noon Friday.More >>
Auburn University welcomed its next athletics director to campus on Friday.More >>
School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far. You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag. Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/ Limestone County, Ala. - Commission Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5 — Decatur Parks & Rec ...More >>
Rocker Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose from taking a variety of medications to deal with a variety of ailments.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
Emergency responders are on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.More >>
One of the victims of a double homicide on Scott Street Friday has been identified as Percy King. Fifty-seven-year-old King served as a zookeeper at the Jackson Zoo from 1997-2011 and as a member of the Jackson Zoo Board starting in 2017.More >>
Police say a man shot and killed his children and his daughter's fiancé before killing himself in White Plains.More >>
A new and dangerous trend on social media not only raised concerns of doctors but has caused retailers to take precautionary measures.More >>
