Union reps discuss looming government shutdown, impact on Redstone

The clock is ticking as we inch closer and closer to a government shutdown. The House and Senate have been scrambling but have not produced a deal yet. They have until midnight to prevent a shutdown.

Thousands of federal employees connected to Redstone Arsenal are watching and waiting to see what will happen and how it will affect them.

Throughout this process, local union leaders say workers have not been given any information.

Cries continue to grow louder from all sides of the card for Congress to get a budget nailed down.

Abner Merriweather is the president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1858, the union that represents 11,000 employees that work for the many different commands and units on Redstone Arsenal. He said this time, the threat of a government shutdown has been different.

“In all past furloughs, the workforce at Redstone has been given notice way in advance, at least two weeks, to prepare for a potential shutdown. This time they have received nothing, no notices or guidance handed down from the Department of the Army. They've not received anything so they're left in the dark,” he said. “There's a bill being introduced right now to protect employee's salaries if there is a shutdown. But that's not guaranteed.”

Merriweather said some employees have been turning to the union for guidance, but they have not had much information to provide them.

He put the impact of a shutdown on north Alabama in perspective.

“There's approximately 25,000 federal workers at Redstone. The average salary is about $75,000. When you do the math, that's $7 million a day on a five day work week. For 10 days, that's $70 million. So if you furloughed for two weeks, that's $70 million taken out of the economy and that's not good. That would have a great impact on the economy in Huntsville. Not only Huntsville, but also Madison County, Decatur, Arab, all those surrounding cities,” he said.

Merriweather, like many, will be closely following the situation for any developments.

“The budget needs to be passed. That's the bottom line. They need to get it done on both sides,” he said.

Sharee Miller, director of Public Affairs and LNO to the senior commander, stressed that every organization on the arsenal has their own process for handling things. She released the following statement Friday on behalf of the garrison and the Installation Management Command:

Pending final decision on the Continuing Resolution today, all IMCOM echelons are reviewing standing guidance and their essential and excepted personnel requirements to sustain critical missions. We are hopeful there is enough time for Congress to prevent a lapse in appropriations. If an agreement is not reached by the deadline, a limited number of pre-designated personnel will continue operations; the rest will maintain close contact with their supervisors for specific up-to-date instructions. DoD's foremost need is to receive an enacted appropriation for Fiscal Year 2018 as soon as possible.

Any further questions on a potential shutdown were directed to the Office of Management and Budget.

Lisa Simunaci, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Army Materiel Command, also released a statement on Friday:

An extension of the Continuing Resolution, or worse, a government shutdown, will be very disruptive to our operations across Army Materiel Command. We need consistent and predictable funding to prioritize requirements and responsibly manage the resources allocated to equip Soldiers. Funding limitations require the Army to heavily weigh near-term readiness and accept greater risk among installation, sustainment and modernization accounts. While we will not speculate on what may or may not happen, our goal is to ensure critical operations continue if the government were to shut down, and to maintain transparency and keep our employees informed as we receive guidance from the Department of Army.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48