ULA launches Decatur-built Atlas V rocket - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

ULA launches Decatur-built Atlas V rocket

(Source: United Launch Alliance) (Source: United Launch Alliance)
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (WAFF) -

United Launch Alliance launch its Atlas V rocket at 6:48 p.m. Friday.

The Atlas V was built at ULA's facility in Decatur.

The Atlas V carries the SBIRS. This is considered one of the nation's highest priority space programs. It is designed to provide global, persistent, infrared surveillance capabilities to meet 21st century demands in four national security mission areas: missile warning, missile defense, technical intelligence and battlespace awareness.

The SBIRS team is led by the Remote Sensing Systems Directorate at the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center.

Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor with Northrop Grumman as the payload integrator.

Air Force Space Command operates the SBIRS system.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Eric: Warmer this weekend; widespread rain Monday

    Eric: Warmer this weekend; widespread rain Monday

    Friday, January 19 2018 9:00 PM EST2018-01-20 02:00:38 GMT

    Despite the chilly and cloudy start, Saturday will be a very nice afternoon by January standards with highs back above average in the middle 50s.

    More >>

    Despite the chilly and cloudy start, Saturday will be a very nice afternoon by January standards with highs back above average in the middle 50s.

    More >>

  • ULA launches Decatur-built Atlas V rocket

    ULA launches Decatur-built Atlas V rocket

    Friday, January 19 2018 8:04 PM EST2018-01-20 01:04:12 GMT
    (Source: United Launch Alliance)(Source: United Launch Alliance)

    United Launch Alliance launch its Atlas V rocket at 6:48 p.m. Friday.

    More >>

    United Launch Alliance launch its Atlas V rocket at 6:48 p.m. Friday.

    More >>

  • No one hurt in Toney storage unit fire

    No one hurt in Toney storage unit fire

    Friday, January 19 2018 5:36 PM EST2018-01-19 22:36:25 GMT
    Smoke from the storage facility fire on Highway 53 was visible for 10 milesSmoke from the storage facility fire on Highway 53 was visible for 10 miles

    A storage unit in Toney caught fire just before noon Friday.

    More >>

    A storage unit in Toney caught fire just before noon Friday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly