ULA launches Decatur-built Atlas V rocket

United Launch Alliance launch its Atlas V rocket at 6:48 p.m. Friday.

The Atlas V was built at ULA's facility in Decatur.

The Atlas V carries the SBIRS. This is considered one of the nation's highest priority space programs. It is designed to provide global, persistent, infrared surveillance capabilities to meet 21st century demands in four national security mission areas: missile warning, missile defense, technical intelligence and battlespace awareness.

The SBIRS team is led by the Remote Sensing Systems Directorate at the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center.

Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor with Northrop Grumman as the payload integrator.

Air Force Space Command operates the SBIRS system.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48