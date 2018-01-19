Jackson County legislator proposing work requirements for food assistance

If you or someone you know get help through Alabama's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, you might need to work for that benefit.

Jackson County state Rep. Tommy Hanes' bill would require food assistance recipients to work or provide volunteer service hours in order to get their SNAP benefits.

The discussion for work requirements for public assistance has been going on for at least 20 years, but WAFF 48 News asked a couple of people about what they think.

"I think it's a great idea. I think a lot of people depend on food stamps as a lifetime thing," said Frances Ramon.

But some question just how practical that could be. One woman said if you can't buy food it's tough to own a car to get to work.

"Let's say, for example, here in Boaz, there is no public transportation," said Iris Martinez.

But the bill doesn't mandate work or volunteer service, A person could also go back to school in order to get benefits. A retired educator feel that's the best option.

"I've had a wonderful life because I believe that education, that I got an opportunity to go get, helped me," said Harold Lee Johnson.

Hanes said the bill is yet to get out of committee.

