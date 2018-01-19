Push ramps up for witness accounts in deadly Huntsville New Year's shootout

Police have issued a plea to the public to learn more about a Huntsville shooting that claimed the life of one man and left three others wounded.

Lt. Michael Johnson, spokesman for the Huntsville Police Department, said investigators have very good leads in a deadly shooting at a big New Year's party that ruined the start of 2018 for several families, but authorities need to know more from the people that were there.

“There's some people that were at that event that may not think they information but if they think about the order of events that night, they may have something that could be critical to the investigation,” Johnson said.

It happened at the Palladium Events Center on Sparkman Drive just after the crowd celebrated at midnight. A fight inside spilled out into the parking lot where several people started shooting at each other.

Adrian “A.J.” Porter, of Decatur, lost his life in the exchange of gunfire.

“He would do anything for anybody,” a friend said at a vigil after his death.

“We'd like to let the Porter family know that our hearts go out to them. Our investigators are working very hard on this case,” Johnson said.

Another victim remains in critical condition. Two other people were injured.

“There was in excess of 50 rounds that had been fired. We have evidence of that,” Johnson said. “There were multiple shooters involved.”

But despite there being lots of witnesses, not many have volunteered details.

“Investigators are asking, pleading with the public to come forward if they have any information. From the very start of the call, up until this point in the investigation, there's been a little problem with getting people to come forward with information. They can even use Crime Stoppers. There's a link to submit a tip and they can do that anonymously,” Johnson said.

The suspects face charges of murder and assault.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers or the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.

“No arrests have been made yet. Investigators have been working very hard on this case. They have very good leads in this investigators and have worked a lot of man hours to get those leads,” Johnson said. “This case in particular where there was a lot of people at the event, it's a little peculiar that nobody wants to give information. That's a little odd but it's not completely uncommon. It happens at times. In this case, we have four victims so getting witnesses to come forward is a little more urgent.”

He knows things could have been much worse considering the size of the crowd at the party.

“We are fortunate that only four victims got hit by the gunfire because of the large amount of people that were there,” Johnson said.

