No one hurt in Toney storage unit fire

Smoke from the storage facility fire on Highway 53 was visible for 10 miles
TONEY, AL (WAFF) -

A storage unit in Toney caught fire just before noon Friday.

Smoke from the Stor-it storage facility was visible from 10 miles away. Departments from Harvest, Toney and Bobo responded.

Firefighters said the worst damage was to the middle of the facility, but overall damage is widespread.

No one was injured.

The fire disrupted traffic on Highway 53 Friday afternoon.

