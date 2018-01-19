WATCH: Auburn names next athletics director - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

WATCH: Auburn names next athletics director

(Source: Auburn University) (Source: Auburn University)
AUBURN, AL (WAFF) -

Auburn University will welcome its next athletics director to campus on Friday.

Allen Greene will be named as the man to replace Jay Jacobs.

WAFF 48 plans to stream the event live at 10:00am.

[ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP FOR LIVE STREAM]

Greene, who previously worked at Ole Miss, most recently held the position of athletics director at the University at Buffalo.

Jacobs announced his retirement in 2017 pending the hire of his replacement.
 

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • WATCH: Auburn names next athletics director

    WATCH: Auburn names next athletics director

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:40 AM EST2018-01-19 15:40:20 GMT
    (Source: Auburn University)(Source: Auburn University)

    Auburn University will welcome its next athletics director to campus on Friday.

    More >>

    Auburn University will welcome its next athletics director to campus on Friday.

    More >>

  • Brandon: Clear skies with temperatures approaching 50° for Friday

    Brandon: Clear skies with temperatures approaching 50° for Friday

    Friday, January 19 2018 5:06 AM EST2018-01-19 10:06:51 GMT

    Another cold morning out there today, but this is the last of that! Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper teens and low 20s, but the wind chill is pretty much nonexistent because we have a light wind from the south at 2 mph. 

    More >>

    Another cold morning out there today, but this is the last of that! Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper teens and low 20s, but the wind chill is pretty much nonexistent because we have a light wind from the south at 2 mph. 

    More >>

  • Snow Day in the Valley: January 16, 2018

    Snow Day in the Valley: January 16, 2018

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:42 PM EST2018-01-16 17:42:11 GMT
    (Source: Shannon Anderson)(Source: Shannon Anderson)

    School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far. You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag. Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/ Limestone County, Ala. - Commission Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5 — Decatur Parks & Rec ...

    More >>

    School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far. You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag. Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/ Limestone County, Ala. - Commission Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5 — Decatur Parks & Rec ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly