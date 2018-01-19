Auburn names next athletics director - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Auburn names next athletics director

(Source: Auburn University) (Source: Auburn University)
AUBURN, AL (WAFF) -

Auburn University welcomed its next athletics director to campus on Friday.

Allen Greene will be named as the man to replace Jay Jacobs.

Greene, who previously worked at Ole Miss, most recently held the position of athletics director at the University at Buffalo.

Jacobs announced his retirement in 2017 pending the hire of his replacement.

