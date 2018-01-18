UNA women's basketball on hot streak - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

UNA women's basketball on hot streak

By Carl Prather, Sports Anchor
FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -

They've had 9-0 on the road, 16-1 overall, and one of the hottest teams in college basketball. The University of North Alabama's women's team has been rolling since the first game of the season.

"It's been a lot of fun. It's been a true blessing,” head coach Missy Tiber said Thursday during practice. “It's been a long road. You were with us when we won five games. We've put in a lot of hard work. the girls have, the coaching staff has. It's been a great reward, but we're not finished yet."

The Lions have three players in double figures, but the biggest addition has been post player Brittany Panetti, who's averaging nearly a double double on the season.

"Sixty-five percent a clip, she's putting the ball in the basket, and to be quite honest, we need to get her the basketball more. It's taken a couple of years to find someone as special as she is," said Tiber.

“It's just a joy to coach them. They just bring a joy to our program, and that something is it, and you can't always put your finger on what it is," she said. "But when you come here for a home game and you have1,000 people here for a women's basketball game, you know what it is quickly and there's just a lot of fun. The community loves them and I'm just glad to be their coach."

