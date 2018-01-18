Suspect sought in police pursuit from Limestone County to TN - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Suspect sought in police pursuit from Limestone County to TN

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Christopher James Shock (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office) Christopher James Shock (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is looking for 30-year-old Christopher James Shock.

According to the sheriff's office, Shock, who has felony drug charges, led deputies on a pursuit along Interstate 65 into Tennessee.

Deputies say he threw a pistol from the vehicle during the pursuit. The gun was recovered and confirmed as stolen.

Shock was driving a white Ford Explorer. Deputies say it was approximately a 2005 model.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at 256-232-0111.

