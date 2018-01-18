Suspect in Limestone County pursuit apprehended

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reports they have apprehended the suspect in a police pursuit Thursday.

Christopher James Shock, 30, was taken into custody Friday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, Shock, who has felony drug charges, led deputies on a pursuit along Interstate 65 into Tennessee.

Deputies say he threw a pistol from the vehicle during the pursuit. The gun was recovered and confirmed as stolen.

Shock was driving a white Ford Explorer. Deputies say it was approximately a 2005 model.

