Suspect in Limestone County pursuit apprehended - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Suspect in Limestone County pursuit apprehended

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reports they have apprehended the suspect in a police pursuit Thursday. 

Christopher James Shock, 30, was taken into custody Friday morning. 

According to the sheriff's office, Shock, who has felony drug charges, led deputies on a pursuit along Interstate 65 into Tennessee.

Deputies say he threw a pistol from the vehicle during the pursuit. The gun was recovered and confirmed as stolen.

Shock was driving a white Ford Explorer. Deputies say it was approximately a 2005 model.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • WATCH: Auburn names next athletics director

    WATCH: Auburn names next athletics director

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:40 AM EST2018-01-19 15:40:20 GMT
    (Source: Auburn University)(Source: Auburn University)

    Auburn University will welcome its next athletics director to campus on Friday.

    More >>

    Auburn University will welcome its next athletics director to campus on Friday.

    More >>

  • Brandon: Clear skies with temperatures approaching 50° for Friday

    Brandon: Clear skies with temperatures approaching 50° for Friday

    Friday, January 19 2018 5:06 AM EST2018-01-19 10:06:51 GMT

    Another cold morning out there today, but this is the last of that! Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper teens and low 20s, but the wind chill is pretty much nonexistent because we have a light wind from the south at 2 mph. 

    More >>

    Another cold morning out there today, but this is the last of that! Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper teens and low 20s, but the wind chill is pretty much nonexistent because we have a light wind from the south at 2 mph. 

    More >>

  • Snow Day in the Valley: January 16, 2018

    Snow Day in the Valley: January 16, 2018

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:42 PM EST2018-01-16 17:42:11 GMT
    (Source: Shannon Anderson)(Source: Shannon Anderson)

    School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far. You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag. Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/ Limestone County, Ala. - Commission Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5 — Decatur Parks & Rec ...

    More >>

    School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far. You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag. Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/ Limestone County, Ala. - Commission Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5 — Decatur Parks & Rec ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly