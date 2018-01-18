Athens couple arrested following multi-state pursuit

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reports an Athens couple is in custody in connection to a vehicle pursuit Thursday evening.

It started after a narcotics investigator received information that 30-year-old Christopher James Shock had forged a prescription from Decatur Morgan Hospital, then gave the prescription to a friend to have filled. Investigators tracked the prescription to a pharmacy in Athens, where they determined Shock’s friend had obtained 90 oxycodone 30 mg pills.

Investigators then attempted to contact Shock at the home of his girlfriend, 37-year-old Bethany Hope Passion. Deputies say the investigator there saw a white Ford Explorer pull into the driveway and leave with Shock in the vehicle. The investigator said he attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop.

The Ford led multiple deputies on a 25-minute pursuit that was later called off on Interstate 65 in Tennessee. During the pursuit, deputies say Shock threw a pistol from the vehicle during the pursuit. The gun was recovered and confirmed as stolen.

Investigators obtained information Friday morning that Shock was back at his Passion's residence. They went there and found Shock hiding in a closet.

He was taken into custody at that time and transported to the county jail.

Passion reportedly agreed to come to the sheriff’s office for questioning. During the interview, investigators learned she was a nurse at Decatur Morgan Hospital and that Shock convinced her to take blank prescriptions from a prescription pad and give them to him. Shock then forged two prescriptions for oxycodone 30 mg and gave them to two other individuals to fill.

Deputies say one of the individuals filled the prescription at a pharmacy in Athens and returned the prescription to the couple. Once Christopher received the oxycodone, he allegedly then sold them for $1,000.

Shock was charged with criminal conspiracy (drug trafficking/heroin), second-degree forgery, and fourth-degree theft. His bond was set at $8,500.

Passion was charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime and fourth-degree theft. She was released from the Limestone County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

The investigation remains open and more charges may be pending.

