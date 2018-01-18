New women and children's shelter opens in Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

New women and children's shelter opens in Huntsville

By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A brand new $7 million dollar shelter is open for any women or children that don’t have homes or need to escape their current home life situation.

The Downtown Rescue Mission Owen's House is a place for women and children only. It's been a project in the works for eight years, and now the doors are finally open.

"I love it. It is so much better than the old building," said Johnetta Montgomery.

More than 300 women and children can stay at Owen's House.

"I love the food here. I can't stop talking about the food," Montgomery said.

It's a place to grow, and for Ronda Keough, it's been the most positive experience.

"It's been about eight months ago my daughter dropped me off and never came back," Keough said.

She said she's the closest to God she's ever been.

"When I came in, I was mad. I'm not mad anymore. I'm happy, excited, and the people here are just awesome," she said.

“We want to be that beacon of light for the Huntsville community," said senior director of the women's ministry, Tracy Gibson.

The shelter helps people get their life back and a future for their children.

"We are using this to even break generational things so that their children won't have to go through what they went through," Gibson said.

In the program they offer counseling, a nursery, job skill training and they even have a salon.

"We have volunteers getting them ready for those interviews, helping them feel like themselves again," Gibson said.

They see more people in the colder months but they welcome anyone to stay as long as they need.

"We are finding that moms are bouncing back and don't need our help as long," she said.

It's changing the outlook these women have on life.

"I'm in a brand new building and it keeps me to want me to have a brand new life cause I'm in this building," Montgomery said.

The Downtown Rescue Mission provided 3,927 nights of shelter for children in 2017. Organizers say they don't turn away anyone in need.

Raising the funds for Owen’s House was all done by capital companion donations.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Brandon: Clear skies with temperatures approaching 50° for Friday

    Brandon: Clear skies with temperatures approaching 50° for Friday

    Friday, January 19 2018 5:06 AM EST2018-01-19 10:06:51 GMT

    Another cold morning out there today, but this is the last of that! Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper teens and low 20s, but the wind chill is pretty much nonexistent because we have a light wind from the south at 2 mph. 

    More >>

    Another cold morning out there today, but this is the last of that! Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper teens and low 20s, but the wind chill is pretty much nonexistent because we have a light wind from the south at 2 mph. 

    More >>

  • Snow Day in the Valley: January 16, 2018

    Snow Day in the Valley: January 16, 2018

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:42 PM EST2018-01-16 17:42:11 GMT
    (Source: Shannon Anderson)(Source: Shannon Anderson)

    School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far. You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag. Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/ Limestone County, Ala. - Commission Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5 — Decatur Parks & Rec ...

    More >>

    School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far. You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag. Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/ Limestone County, Ala. - Commission Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5 — Decatur Parks & Rec ...

    More >>

  • Teen arrested in Madison hotel shooting

    Teen arrested in Madison hotel shooting

    Monday, January 15 2018 4:38 PM EST2018-01-15 21:38:53 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Madison police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the weekend shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.

    More >>

    Madison police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the weekend shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly