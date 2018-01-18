Winter weather freezes pipes at Marshall County schools - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Winter weather freezes pipes at Marshall County schools

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Mother Nature extended the snow vacation for some Marshall County students.

Students were supposed to get back to class Thursday morning but frozen pipes kept schools closed for the fourth day this week.

School officials say when they arrived to Sloman Primary they found the entire lower level covered in water.

Administrators found the first leak in the girl's bathroom where wet ceiling tile had fallen. Crews found other leaks in the building as well.

Superintendent Cindy Wigley said frozen pipes were also found at Asbury Elementary and in the lunchroom at Brindlee Mountain High School.

School employees helped with the cleanup at Sloman Primary. Crews worked on the pipes at Asbury and Brindlee Mountain.

The school superintendent said the leaks are now fixed at Sloman.

"We've moved ceiling tile. We've added additional heat to the attic area in order to prevent this, but it's just not been enough over the last few days with this cold weather," said Wigley.

Late Thursday afternoon, the superintendent confirmed all problems are repaired and classes will resume Friday.

