Dog dies, family survives after falling through ice at Madison a - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Dog dies, family survives after falling through ice at Madison apartments

By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

A Madison woman and her daughter survived falling through ice after chasing down their dog Wednesday night. Their dog, however, was not so lucky.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at an apartment complex on Continental Drive off County Line Road. Crews say the mother and daughter chased the dog onto a frozen pond on the complex property.

Once rescue crews arrived, they pulled the mother out in less than two minutes. Her daughter had already been pulled to shore.

Their dog didn't make it.

"You don't have time to react. You don't have time to jump back. You just hear a little bit of cracking and you're gone," said Madison rescuer Bobby Phillips.

This was Madison's first ice rescue of the winter.

The department wants to remind people not to ever try and walk on thin ice no matter the circumstance. They say it can't hold you or your four-legged friends.

"The problem with it is if you fall straight through the ice, if you drift at all when you try to come back up for air, you hit ice and there is no way you can get another breath. You have to find the hole you fell through to come back up and get a breath," Phillips said.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

