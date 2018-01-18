Fayetteville fire chief suspended over racial slur allegations

Fayetteville, Tennessee's city administrator, Scott Collins, confirms that Fire Chief Danny Travis is under investigation.

Travis is suspended while the city investigates conduct complaints. Collins said the city received a formal Title VI complaint alleging racial discrimination. The complaint alleges Travis used a racial slur.

He was first placed on 24 hour paid leave

City policy: first 24 hours of paid leave followed by a two-week suspension.

Travis will meet with Collins and the city attorney on Jan .22 for a formal review where it will be decided if he will return or not.

Travis has been with the fire department since 1982.

