Fayetteville fire chief suspended over racial slur allegations

Fayetteville fire chief suspended over racial slur allegations

Danny Travis (Source: fayettevilletn.com) Danny Travis (Source: fayettevilletn.com)
FAYETTEVILLE, TN (WAFF) -

Fayetteville, Tennessee's city administrator, Scott Collins, confirms that Fire Chief Danny Travis is under investigation.

Travis is suspended while the city investigates conduct complaints. Collins said the city received a formal Title VI complaint alleging racial discrimination. The complaint alleges Travis used a racial slur.

He was first placed on 24 hour paid leave 

City policy: first 24 hours of paid leave followed by a two-week suspension.

Travis will meet with Collins and the city attorney on Jan .22 for a formal review where it will be decided if he will return or not.

Travis has been with the fire department since 1982.

