Overnight fire displaces 7 at Serenity Apartments in Huntsville

A fire in a child's bedroom forced a family of seven out into the street in the middle of the night in Huntsville.

The fire broke out around 11 o'clock on Wednesday night at the Serenity Apartments on Golf Road.

Captain Frank Mackenzie said the fire started in a child's bedroom, then spread to a second room.

Seven people, including several children, were living in the apartment. But only the mother was home when the fire began and she was able to make it out safely with no injuries. She also says all of the children were spending the night at a friends house.

Fortunately, her family does have a place to stay in the meantime. Huntsville fire is saying seven people are displaced from the unit.

No other units were affected. The unit below suffered some water damage but was vacant at the time.

