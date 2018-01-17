TIF 7 District plan presented before Huntsville City Council - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

TIF 7 District plan presented before Huntsville City Council

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

In order to pay for projects throughout the city, officials use a tax increment financing system also known as TIF. Most recently, they are working to implement a TIF 7 District in a 5,500-acre plot between Old Highway 20 and Browns Ferry Road.

Under the new tax increment with the proposed investments like the Toyota-Mazda plant, it will make $20 million annually paid for by property taxes within that district. That means it won't affect your pockets directly. It will drive in $35 million for the city of Huntsville and Huntsville City Schools, $13.5 million for Limestone County and $5.5 million for Limestone County Schools.

With this money, authorities will fund the extension of Greenbrier Parkway, make much-needed improvements to Old Highway 20, sanitary sewer improvements will be made and industrial property acquisition work will be done.

Shane Davis, Huntsville's urban and economic developer, maps this plan out for 20 years but believes it would pay itself off in less than 13.

Huntsville City Council will make an official vote on this district during their early February meeting.

