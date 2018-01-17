Crime Stoppers: Fraudulent shopping spree with stolen card

Huntsville police are looking for this man they say made fraudulent purchases with a stolen credit card. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

A stolen credit card led to a string of fraudulent purchases in Huntsville. Police believe they know the man responsible, but they need your help identifying him.

Police believe the man in the photo waited until the last minute to go shopping on Christmas Eve and allegedly did so on someone else's dime. The suspect captured on surveillance reportedly stole a credit card and made purchases at several Huntsville stores, including Walgreens, Ulta and DSW.

If you know this man in the red sweatshirt and black pants, call in your tip at 256-53-CRIME to earn a reward up to $1,000.

