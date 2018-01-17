Alabama passes law to bring high-speed internet to rural areas

High-speed internet now has a chance to find its way to people living in rural communities.

A bill was recently passed giving tax incentives and credits to companies who provide the service.

Officials say the goal is to get people in rural areas internet speeds of 25 megabits per second or better.

Telecommunication companies, such as FTC in Rainsville, worked to support the new Alabama Broadband Accessibility Act. FTC General Manager Fred Johnson says it's designed to help bring high-speed internet to those who do not have access or have inadequate access.

Johnson says the law brings in $10 million worth of incentives, which he calls a building block.

Johnson says the law also makes for grant provisions should they become available elsewhere which they recently have for even more money.

"The omnibus spending bill that was just passed by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by the president has a $600 million pilot program for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help get rural broadband to those that are woefully underserved," said Johnson.

Governor Kay Ivey signed the bill into law on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48