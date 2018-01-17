Good Samaritan gets elderly man out of burning car

A North Alabama family is thanking the woman who helped get their loved one out of his classic car after it caught fire.

The daring rescue played out in the middle of a busy Huntsville street.

The Good Samaritan acted fast and risked her own safety to alert the man behind the wheel of the burning 1975 Rolls Royce just before it burst into flames.

Beth Jett Gentry was headed down Winchester Road Sunday night with her daughter when she spotted the vintage British car on fire.

“I noticed sparks under his back wheel. I watched it and it would spark up, and then the fire would go out. I kept my eye on it but as he drove on, the fire kicked up again,” Gentry said.

She called 911 but knew she had to do something before authorities made it to the scene.

Billy Mallory, 81, was driving the Rolls Royce and the battery in his trunk had exploded. It was installed in the car several weeks ago. The logistics of the situation proved to be challenging, but Gentry made a bold move, using her own car.

“He was in an antique car and the driver's side was on the right side so I couldn't wave at him and get his attention. So the only choice was to pull in front of him and force him to stop. Thankfully, he did stop. I ran back and that's when the fire got worse. I told him his car was on fire and he needed to get out,” Gentry said.

Mallory sat in Gentry’s car as crews worked to secure the area and get the fire extinguished.

“He had put thousands of dollars into it and it was his prized possession and to look back and see it on fire, he was just devastated. He realized by getting him out of the car, that it was the best thing,” Gentry stated.

For Beth, it was a big moment. She was fueled by a desire to pay it forward after first responders helped her father in a medical emergency years ago.



“He had an accident and was having a massive stroke. The police officers got him help and saved his life and gave me six more years with my father. Since then, I've been looking for an opportunity to return the favor. It was even more sweet to be able to help this man and get him safe in honor of what the police did for my father 12 years ago," Gentry said.

It was a heartfelt moment back out at the scene of the incident Wednesday as Billy Mallory's daughter, Bernadine, thanked the woman who saved her dad in person, embracing Gentry.

“Beth was there out of nowhere and came and rescued him. We are really thankful and grateful that he is well. Everybody is still really shook up about the incident, however, we're just blessed that no one got harmed,” Mallory said. “She's certainly been a Good Samaritan angel because she was the lady for the job. My dad is just really so thankful for her because she was just that little angel of mercy for us.”

Bernadine Mallory got a call on Sunday while she was at work from her dad, letting her know that his classic car was on fire. She called Gentry “magnificent.”

“This was really an overwhelming and devastating event for him because he is 81 years old. He was just trying to drive his car. He car was running just fine and then the battery exploded,” Mallory added. “I'm glad that there was a Good Samaritan citizen that was able to help out. We are sad about losing the classic vehicle, however, everybody has their health and everyone is safe.

The scary ordeal was a life lesson for Gentry's eight-year-old daughter about helping others.



“My daughter was in the back seat, she was quite frightened but she held it together and understood that it was important for us to do what we did. I couldn't just move away and leave him there. It was the right thing to do, especially in honor of my father,” Gentry, a former journalist, said.

“We saved someone's life,” her daughter added.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48