Good Samaritan gets elderly man out of burning car

Another cold morning out there today, but this is the beginning of the end of the cold! Temperatures out there in the low teens for most of the Valley this morning, with the wind chill into the single digits for some spots.More >>
School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far. You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag. Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/ Limestone County, Ala. - Commission Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5 — Decatur Parks & Rec ...More >>
Madison police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the weekend shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.More >>
The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday has inspired many to dedicate the late Civil Rights activist's birthday to a day of service. One organization is using his legacy to give back to 1,000 kids in Selma and Montgomery.More >>
A Franklin County man is dead and his wife is in custody after a shooting late Saturday.More >>
Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in an Ohio courtroom when a fight broke out.More >>
The suspect currently faces “peeping Tom” charges, but because children were recorded, police say there could be additional charges.More >>
Charges for the children's parents that may include torture and child endangerment could come Wednesday and a court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, authorities said.More >>
Agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are probing the incident.More >>
Former NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he hit a tree while driving in North Carolina. He had just helped someone who slid off the road.More >>
The article intimated that Ansari deserved inclusion in the ranks of abusive perpetrators, yet many readers - women and men - concluded the encounter amounted to an all-too-common instance of bad sex during a date gone awry.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Some of the small animals were even living among the dead.More >>
The University of Alabama and Alpha Phi International sorority are both responding after videos posted online by a student have drawn outrage.More >>
An 84-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night in a house with no working heat.More >>
