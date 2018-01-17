My Take - Progress Is A Good Thing

They say "If you're not moving forward…...then you're moving backwards. Well the Tennessee Valley took a big step forward last week.





It's exciting as a community when a large company like Toyota/Mazda decides to come to our community with the promise of thousands of new, GOOD jobs, and for that we're thankful.

The economic impact of a project like this is significant if you think it through.

The benefits are significant:

1) Of course,…. good paying jobs……which is huge.

2) A boost to many small businesses as the sell their products and services to the plant or those folks working at the plant. Most small businesses will benefit in some way when thousands of good jobs are created in our market.

3) Real Estate will get a boost because of those workers needing homes.

4) Grocery stores, clothing stores, Restaurants, service businesses and many, many others will benefit from this project.

More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two-thirds of the new jobs in the U.S. each year.

So, any time thousands of good, new jobs come to town our community gets better and for that we should be grateful and proud of the Tennessee Valley.





I'm Dave Thomason that's "My Take" What's yours?



