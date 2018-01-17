Hartselle baby found buried in backyard

A Morgan County woman is facing charges after her baby was found buried in a backyard in Hartselle.

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin said the baby was found buried in a cooler and appears to have been there for awhile.

Investigators are trying to determine if the baby was alive or dead when buried. Franklin said the decomposition of the body makes that difficult.

"We don't have evidence on whether the baby was born alive, or whether it was a still birth,” Franklin said.

The mother, 21-year-old Karrah Proctor, was arrested after the baby was found. She was charged with abuse of a corpse.

Franklin said they've turned over their findings so far to a grand jury. They will decide whether or not to indict Proctor.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48