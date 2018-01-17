Hartselle baby buried in backyard; mom arrested

A Morgan County woman is facing up to 10 years in prison after she was indicted by a grand jury on charges of abuse of a corpse.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports a Hartselle baby was found buried in a backyard in 2016, and the mother has now been arrested.

In September 2016, Karrah Proctor’s mother called the Morgan County Sheriff's Office after she found a baby buried in an Igloo cooler in her backyard.

The sheriff's office began investigating and discovered the baby had been buried for several weeks.

The body was sent to forensics for the cause of death but it was undetermined due to the condition of the baby's body.

Proctor was indicted by a Morgan County grand jury for abuse of a corpse and faces up to 10 years in prison.

The sheriff's office is still investigating, and are still unclear on how the baby died. They are trying to determine whether or not the baby was born alive.

Investigators say it does appear that the baby was near full term and not a fetus. So it appears to have been a newborn.

Proctor lived separately from her mother.

