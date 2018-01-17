2 arrested for burglary and theft after police chase in Guntersville

Scottsboro police responded to a burglary of a business in the 18000 block of Highway 35 on Tuesday. Once officers found the front door broken out, they reviewed security video and were able to see a male and female committing the crime of burglary and theft.

After conducting an investigation of the burglary, officers received a call of another burglary in progress at a business n the 10000 block of Highway 72 in Woodville AL. Officers noticed a vehicle traveling a high rate of speed which started the pursuit.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Guntersville Police Department assisted in the pursuit as the suspects turned off Highway 79 onto the southbound lanes of Highway 431. Guntersville police took the lead as the pursuit entered their city and were able to stop the suspects and arrest them.

24-year-old Billy Kyle Martin of Montevallo was charged with burglary, theft, attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment. 29-year-old Patrica Gail Smith of Jemison was charged with burglary, theft and Illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Both subjects are being held in the Jackson County Jail. No bond has been set and additional charges may follow.

