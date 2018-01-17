Officials sign development agreement for Toyota-Mazda plant - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Officials sign development agreement for Toyota-Mazda plant

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville and Limestone County officials signed a development agreement for the new Toyota-Mazda plant on Wednesday afternoon.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Limestone County Commission Chair Mark Yarbrough, and Hundley Batts, the chair of the Industrial Development Board of the City of Huntsville, signed the agreement at 3:30 p.m., in the 7th floor Council Conference Room of City Hall.

“This is a generational project and the team in this room made it happen,” said Mayor Battle. “Vision, planning, and perseverance paid off. The best part of signing this contract is that it’s just the beginning," battle said in a news release.

Representatives attending the signing ceremony were from the Chamber of Commerce and members of the economic development team who worked long hours to bring Project New World to fruition.

On Wednesday morning, the Limestone County Commission approved the tax abatement on the new Toyota-Mazda plant.

Toyota and Mazda plan to build a new plant in north Alabama at a TVA megasite in Limestone County. The plant would create 4,000 jobs.

Officials say efforts have been underway for the past decade to make the megasite a prime location for businesses.

Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey joined leaders from Huntsville, Madison County, and Limestone County for the official announcement. The $1.6 billion plant is scheduled to be finished by 2021.

