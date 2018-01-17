Homeless man finds hope at Salvation Army warming center

The frigid temperatures forced area shelters to open their doors for people in need of a safe, warm place to escape the elements. People from every walk of life are in shelters.

At least 150 people came to the Salvation Army warming center on Tuesday. One man will walk away with much more than a meal and temporary comfort.

The Salvation Army's white flag whipped in the bitter cold wind. It's a sign of a warming center, but for Alexander Spencer, it's a chance to find hope in an unexpected place.

"There are people who really got a good head on their shoulder and they know a lot. Sometimes coming into places like this, it just helps you to prepare for the next step if your life," said Spencer.

He was at the shelter for two days and said he needed to take time away from what he had.

"I am trying to pull myself together, to get mentally stable, emotionally stable and physically stable to come to the realization that I can appreciate what all I do have right now," Spencer said.

He admits he has let his pride get in the way of sound decision making.

"Not just say that I'm grateful but more so be grateful for you know what I do have and showing through my actions and through my words no matter what the circumstance or situation is," he said.

He said he learns life lessons through others at the shelter.

"What I want to do in life, where I want to be, who I am becoming not just what I do, where I do things, the who what where when and how's but it boils down to who I am as a person," Spencer said.

As he works to get back on his feet he says he'll remember those who helped him along the way.

"For those who are really seeking a burning desire of growth and to get to the next step in life, those people are the ones that I believe I was here to meet," he said.

Spencer said he is writing a book about his life and the struggles he's had to face. He's currently looking for a job but would also like to volunteer at the shelter.

