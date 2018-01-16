Florence woman killed in head-on crash - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Florence woman killed in head-on crash

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Florence woman Monday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers say the victim was a passenger in a 2017 Toyota RAV4 that was struck head-on by another vehicle. It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday on Alabama 20 near CR-228 in Lauderdale County.

The victim, identified as 81-year-old Joann Skipworth, later died at Huntsville Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Single digits overnight; icy roads

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Single digits overnight; icy roads

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:12 AM EST2018-01-17 05:12:14 GMT

    The snow will end this evening with much colder temperatures moving in.

    More >>

    The snow will end this evening with much colder temperatures moving in.

    More >>

  • Snow Day in the Valley: January 16, 2018

    Snow Day in the Valley: January 16, 2018

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:42 PM EST2018-01-16 17:42:11 GMT
    (Source: Shannon Anderson)(Source: Shannon Anderson)

    School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far. You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag. Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/ Limestone County, Ala. - Commission Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5 — Decatur Parks & Rec ...

    More >>

    School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far. You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag. Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/ Limestone County, Ala. - Commission Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5 — Decatur Parks & Rec ...

    More >>

  • Teen arrested in Madison hotel shooting

    Teen arrested in Madison hotel shooting

    Monday, January 15 2018 4:38 PM EST2018-01-15 21:38:53 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Madison police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the weekend shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.

    More >>

    Madison police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the weekend shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly