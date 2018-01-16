Florence woman killed in head-on crash

A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Florence woman Monday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers say the victim was a passenger in a 2017 Toyota RAV4 that was struck head-on by another vehicle. It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday on Alabama 20 near CR-228 in Lauderdale County.

The victim, identified as 81-year-old Joann Skipworth, later died at Huntsville Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

