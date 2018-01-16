Florence elderly couple killed in head-on crash

A two-vehicle crash claimed the lives of a Florence husband and wife on Monday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers say the victim was a passenger in a 2017 Toyota RAV4 that was struck head-on by another vehicle. It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday on Alabama 20 near CR-228 in Lauderdale County.

The victim, identified as 81-year-old Joann Skipworth, later died at Huntsville Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Her husband and driver of the vehicle, James Hilliard Skipworth, 81, also died of injuries at Huntsville Hospital.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

