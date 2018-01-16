Florence elderly couple killed in head-on crash - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Florence elderly couple killed in head-on crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A two-vehicle crash claimed the lives of a Florence husband and wife on Monday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers say the victim was a passenger in a 2017 Toyota RAV4 that was struck head-on by another vehicle. It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday on Alabama 20 near CR-228 in Lauderdale County.

The victim, identified as 81-year-old Joann Skipworth, later died at Huntsville Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Her husband and driver of the vehicle, James Hilliard Skipworth, 81, also died of injuries at Huntsville Hospital.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Brandon: Temps will be into the mid to upper 30s for most of the TN Valley

    Brandon: Temps will be into the mid to upper 30s for most of the TN Valley

    Thursday, January 18 2018 5:17 AM EST2018-01-18 10:17:54 GMT

    Another cold morning out there today, but this is the beginning of the end of the cold! Temperatures out there in the low teens for most of the Valley this morning, with the wind chill into the single digits for some spots. 

    More >>

    Another cold morning out there today, but this is the beginning of the end of the cold! Temperatures out there in the low teens for most of the Valley this morning, with the wind chill into the single digits for some spots. 

    More >>

  • Snow Day in the Valley: January 16, 2018

    Snow Day in the Valley: January 16, 2018

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:42 PM EST2018-01-16 17:42:11 GMT
    (Source: Shannon Anderson)(Source: Shannon Anderson)

    School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far. You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag. Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/ Limestone County, Ala. - Commission Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5 — Decatur Parks & Rec ...

    More >>

    School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far. You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag. Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/ Limestone County, Ala. - Commission Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5 — Decatur Parks & Rec ...

    More >>

  • Teen arrested in Madison hotel shooting

    Teen arrested in Madison hotel shooting

    Monday, January 15 2018 4:38 PM EST2018-01-15 21:38:53 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Madison police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the weekend shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.

    More >>

    Madison police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the weekend shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly