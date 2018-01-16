How to contact troopers to report wrecks

Alabama State Troopers say their regular highway emergency line (*47) is not working. To report a wreck or emergency, contact your local trooper office.

Click here for local trooper post listings.

Troopers say they are seeing a number of weather-related crashes throughout north Alabama, as well as icing on bridges. ALDOT has treated some bridges and overpasses. They have worked multiple car crashes and are encouraging motorists to drive with caution or to remain off the roadways if possible.

[FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST]

{Road conditions in north Alabama]

