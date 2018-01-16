How to contact troopers to report wrecks

The snow will end this evening with much colder temperatures moving in.More >>
The snow will end this evening with much colder temperatures moving in.More >>
School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far. You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag. Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/ Limestone County, Ala. - Commission Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5 — Decatur Parks & Rec ...More >>
School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far. You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag. Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/ Limestone County, Ala. - Commission Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5 — Decatur Parks & Rec ...More >>
Madison police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the weekend shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.More >>
Madison police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the weekend shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.More >>
The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday has inspired many to dedicate the late Civil Rights activist's birthday to a day of service. One organization is using his legacy to give back to 1,000 kids in Selma and Montgomery.More >>
The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday has inspired many to dedicate the late Civil Rights activist's birthday to a day of service. One organization is using his legacy to give back to 1,000 kids in Selma and Montgomery.More >>
A Franklin County man is dead and his wife is in custody after a shooting late Saturday.More >>
A Franklin County man is dead and his wife is in custody after a shooting late Saturday.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
A law passed in 2016 that requires online and catalog retailers to notify shoppers in Louisiana about purchases being subject to state use tax is taking effect.More >>
A law passed in 2016 that requires online and catalog retailers to notify shoppers in Louisiana about purchases being subject to state use tax is taking effect.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.More >>
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.More >>
Government officials released an image of the actual screen where the false missile alert was triggered from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Saturday morning.More >>
Government officials released an image of the actual screen where the false missile alert was triggered from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Saturday morning.More >>
Four teens have been arrested and the investigation continues after an incident that deputies say took place on Tuesday morning at a house in China Grove. Deputies responded to a home in the 1600 block of Daugherty Road just after 1:00 am.More >>
Four teens have been arrested and the investigation continues after an incident that deputies say took place on Tuesday morning at a house in China Grove. Deputies responded to a home in the 1600 block of Daugherty Road just after 1:00 am.More >>