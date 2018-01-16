Snow Day in the Valley: January 16, 2018

School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far.
[FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow & ice expected across the Valley]
You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag.
Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/
Snow in Limestone County
Ingall's Harbor in Decatur
Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5— Decatur Parks & Rec (@DecaturParks) January 16, 2018
Enjoying the snow '48' style in Hartselle
@BradTravisWAFF @waff48 A little snow fun in Hartselle this morning! pic.twitter.com/1SnVhT6jIm— Shannon Anderson (@teachsha) January 16, 2018
WAFF 48 AM Team making the most of the weather
Snowfall in Lexington
Sliding in the snow
