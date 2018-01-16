Snow Day in the Valley: January 16, 2018

School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far.



Snow in Limestone County



Ingall's Harbor in Decatur

Turning white at Ingall's Harbor. pic.twitter.com/2fPc270aS5 — Decatur Parks & Rec (@DecaturParks) January 16, 2018



Enjoying the snow '48' style in Hartselle



WAFF 48 AM Team making the most of the weather

A post shared by WAFF 48 News (@waff48) on Jan 16, 2018 at 7:37am PST



Snowfall in Lexington

A post shared by Vicki Rager (@vickisnapshot) on Jan 16, 2018 at 9:33am PST





Sliding in the snow

A post shared by Bliss Wade (@blindingbliss) on Jan 16, 2018 at 8:52am PST





















