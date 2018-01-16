Snow Day in the Valley: January 16, 2018 - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Snow Day in the Valley: January 16, 2018

School and business closures led to a morning of fun in the snow for some across the Tennessee Valley. These are some of our favorite shots of the day so far.

[FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow & ice expected across the Valley]

You can send us your own photos/video by posting them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and including the #WAFF48 tag.

Alternatively, you can upload your pictures here: http://pix.waff.com/


Snow in Limestone County

 
Ingall's Harbor in Decatur


Enjoying the snow '48' style in Hartselle


WAFF 48 AM Team making the most of the weather

A post shared by WAFF 48 News (@waff48) on


Snowfall in Lexington

A post shared by Vicki Rager (@vickisnapshot) on



Sliding in the snow

A post shared by Bliss Wade (@blindingbliss) on










 

