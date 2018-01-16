Woman charged in Stevenson murder; brother's murder charge dropped

A murder case in Jackson County has taken a turn. A Stevenson man's murder charge is dropped. Now it's his sister who is charged with the crime.

Brittany Joyce Smith, 30, was indicted for the shooting death of Joshua Todd Smith of Jasper, Tennessee.

Smith was found shot to death in the 200 block of Sharon Drive in Stevenson on Jan. 16.

The Stevenson Police Department received a call in regards to a shooting on Tuesday morning around 1:30. Investigators say Stevenson police called the Jackson County Sheriff's Office to assist. When officers and deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Joshua Smith dead inside the home.

Brittany Smith's brother, Christopher Kenneth McCallie, 26, of Stevenson, was originally charged with murder. He is now indicted with making a false report and tampering with physical evidence. Court documents state he wiped down the gun used to kill Smith.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48