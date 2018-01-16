Stevenson man charged with murder of Jasper, TN man - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Stevenson man charged with murder of Jasper, TN man

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Christopher McCallie (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office) Christopher McCallie (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
STEVENSON, AL (WAFF) -

A Stevenson man is behind bars after police charged with him with the murder of a Jasper, Tennessee man early Tuesday morning. 

The Stevenson Police Department received a call in regards to a shooting in the 200 block of Sharon Drive in Stevenson on Tuesday morning around 1:30.

Investigators say Stevenson police called the Jackson County Sheriff's Office to assist. When officers and deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Joshua Todd Smith of Jasper, TN. dead inside the home.

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation and arrested 26-year-old Christopher Kenneth McCallie of Stevenson and charged him with murder. 

Police tell us the body of Smith will be transported to the Huntsville Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. At this time his bond has not been set. 

