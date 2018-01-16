State, local crews work overtime to treat icy roads

Mounting concerns about ice on roads across north Alabama have state troopers and the Alabama Department of Transportation urging safety until temperatures return to above freezing.

It was an extremely busy day Tuesday for public works crews across the region, as well as first responders, as snow caused tricky conditions.

Local law enforcement and state troopers saw a number of weather-related crashes, along with icing on bridges.

Crews hit the ground running in Madison County to tackle the snow head on. County Commissioner Phil Vandiver said brine made an obvious difference on roads.

“We're starting to use the salt brine a little more this year. We're looking to see what we can do with that. We'll continue to do the salt in the intersections and bridges and just keep it safe for people to go back and forth to work if they need to. Sometimes people need to make an emergency run to the hospital. Of course, we'd like for them to stay home and stay off the roads,” he said.

In Madison, public works pulled long shifts to coat bridges and overpasses with a gravel and sand mix and roads with salt.

“We will be in contact with Madison PD and 911 dispatch and we'll be listening for any problem areas. We'll try to get to them as soon as possible but we're really just trying to keep our main roads passable for emergency personnel, said Mike Gentle, crew chief with Madison Public Works.

It was a similar scene over at Huntsville Public Works Department where a lot was going on to keep the roads safe for the public.

“We just want everyone to be safe on the roads. If you don't have to get out today, just please stay home. If you do, use extreme caution. Go a little shower if you can. Just be safe,” said Chris McNeese, Huntsville director of Public Works.

Crews in Madison County covered a lot of ground in an effort to keep the snow from causing problems on roads.

“First thing we started this morning was using our new liquid salt brine machine, putting a layer down to keep the snow from adhering to the asphalt so the cars can safely go through it. We can't afford to use that everywhere so now we're also out adding to that by putting out salt at intersections to make it as safe as possible,” Vandiver said.

First responders were also busy. There were number of crashes as the winter weather event unfolded. Officials continue to monitor the situation with roads at the local and state level.

“We're concerned about what the snow will do that's on the road now. I'm worried it might turn into ice and start sticking to the roads a little harder. We have more trouble getting ice off the road than we do snow,” Vandiver said.

Troopers recommend keeping off the road if possible, especially as problem spots out there could get even more dangerous.

“On a day like today, if you don't have to leave the house, don't. But you have to leave your home for whatever reason, give someone a call to let them know that you're coming and what route you're going to take. Then if you don't make it for some reason, they can get help to where you may be,” said Trooper Curtis Summerville.

They sent out an advisory Tuesday afternoon stating:

“We are seeing weather related crashes throughout north Alabama along with icing on bridges. ALDOT has treated some bridges and overpasses. Troopers are monitoring roadway conditions and will make every attempt to keep roadways passable and as safe as possible. However, we continue to recommend keeping off the roadways if possible. Please encourage your listeners to listen to their local news outlets for updates and to call the state troopers office only if they have an emergency to report.”

Hazardous driving conditions should be expected in any part of Alabama where snow or precipitation is followed by temperatures dropping below freezing. Icy conditions may develop on any streets or highways especially bridges, overpasses, elevated spans, and hilly or shaded areas, even in areas that may have been pretreated in advance of wintry precipitation, according to ALDOT

“Expect the unexpected. You never know what's over the next hill or what's around the next curve or if you're even going to be able to make that curve. So just drive slow. Keep your car under control, ease into wherever you're going and just try to be as safe as possible,” Vandiver said.

State troopers say if you do spin out and run off the road, put your hood up on your vehicle as a sign to law enforcement that you are in distress, versus just pulled off on the side of the road.

“When you look at that roadway, nothing has changed. Everything looks the same. You don't know that there's ice there, especially in your elevated areas- your bridges or overpasses- or spots where there's shade and not a lot of sunlight is getting there. You can look for those areas to have some black ice. Take the necessary precautions and slow down. Just anticipate that ice might be there but it could be anywhere,” Summerville said.

Officials touted the work of crews out treating roadways, and those responding to emergencies.

“They're out there in the cold and the weather making sure that we're safe, making sure that our roads are passable. If there's a wreck, they'll work it. We have a lot of public safety employees and a lot of public works employees. We even have fleet workers on duty today so they're ready to put chains on cars if it gets down to that. So this is one of those days where you really appreciate those people,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

