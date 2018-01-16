Roads impacted due to snow and ice for Tuesday - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Roads impacted due to snow and ice for Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

With a First Alert Weather Day in effect for Tuesday, snow and ice are expected to impact several roadways across the Tennessee Valley. 

Crews are preparing roads in Madison with gravel and sand mix on Wall Triana and I-565 overpass as well as County Line Road overpass and the Hughes Road overpass. Crews will treat again when snow moves in.

[SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS]

Today is a First Alert Weather Day through 9 a.m. on Wednesday as we are anticipating snow to make its way in throughout the morning and into the afternoon, which will likely create some travel issues.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for Middle Tennessee and the Shoals, and until 9 p.m. for those to the east of I-65.

[TUESDAY is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for snow and ice]

[Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency for Tuesday's winter weather]

