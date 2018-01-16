Roads impacted due to snow and ice for Tuesday

A First Alert Weather Day throughout the day on Tuesday up until 9 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Madison police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the weekend shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Drive.More >>
The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday has inspired many to dedicate the late Civil Rights activist's birthday to a day of service. One organization is using his legacy to give back to 1,000 kids in Selma and Montgomery.More >>
A Franklin County man is dead and his wife is in custody after a shooting late Saturday.More >>
Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
The crime scene is near the intersection of South Paraham Road at Charlotte Highway in York. Multiple sheriff deputies, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials are on scene.More >>
Three deputies and one officer are in the hospital after a shooting on Monday night.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.More >>
