Roads impacted due to snow and ice for Tuesday

Snow could create some travel issues throughout the Tennessee Valley.

With a First Alert Weather Day in effect for Tuesday, snow and ice are expected to impact several roadways across the Tennessee Valley.

Crews are preparing roads in Madison with gravel and sand mix on Wall Triana and I-565 overpass as well as County Line Road overpass and the Hughes Road overpass. Crews will treat again when snow moves in.

[SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS]

JUST IN: Crews preparing roads in @MadisonAlabama. Gravel and sand mix on Wall Triana & 565 overpass, County Line Road overpass, Hughes Road overpass. Will treat again when snow moves in. @waff48 @MargoGray48 @trentnews — Elizabeth Gentle (@newsgirl448) January 16, 2018

Today is a First Alert Weather Day through 9 a.m. on Wednesday as we are anticipating snow to make its way in throughout the morning and into the afternoon, which will likely create some travel issues.

DOT is on standby with salt trucks at McFarland Park in Florence. #waff48 pic.twitter.com/uEJEc8mzGo — Allen Stroud (@allenstroud) January 16, 2018

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for Middle Tennessee and the Shoals, and until 9 p.m. for those to the east of I-65.

All 67 counties in Alabama under a Winter Weather Advisory out there today! Advisories & warnings out for all of Mississippi. Atlanta now under an advisory as well. #ALwx #Tnwx #MSwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/Q3v2UrNTgy — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 16, 2018

[TUESDAY is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for snow and ice]

Keep checking this list for updates throughout the day.

[Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency for Tuesday's winter weather]

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48