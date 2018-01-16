FIRST ALERT: Current road conditions - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

FIRST ALERT: Current road conditions

Shot from the 48 Storm Tracker (Source: WAFF) Shot from the 48 Storm Tracker (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

With a First Alert Weather Day in effect for Tuesday, snow and ice are expected to impact several roadways across the Tennessee Valley. 

[LIVE: CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS WITH THE 48 STORM TRACKER]

COLBERT COUNTY

  • The Colbert County EMA reports that all roads and bridges should be considered impassable until further notice.


[SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS]


LAUDERDALE COUNTY

  • Royal Avenue is turning white and is starting to become slick
  • Roads in the Industrial Park area slick
  • Florence Boulevard at Huntsville Road has patches of ice
  • Snow accumulation on the Southern half of Cloverdale Road


LIMESTONE COUNTY

MADISON COUNTY

  • All secondary roads becoming icy. Authorities ask drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day through 9 a.m. on Wednesday as we are anticipating snow to make its way in throughout the morning and into the afternoon, which will likely create some travel issues.


MORGAN COUNTY

  • DECATUR [9:19AM]: Power pole down near single-vehicle wreck at West Moulton & 8th avenue. Avoid area.


[TUESDAY is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for snow and ice]

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for Middle Tennessee and the Shoals, and until 9 p.m. for those to the east of I-65.

[Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency for Tuesday's winter weather]

Keep checking this list for updates throughout the day.
 

    Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

    Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

    Powered by Frankly