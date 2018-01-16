FIRST ALERT: Current road conditions

With a First Alert Weather Day in effect for Tuesday, snow and ice are expected to impact several roadways across the Tennessee Valley.



COLBERT COUNTY

The Colbert County EMA reports that all roads and bridges should be considered impassable until further notice.



LAUDERDALE COUNTY

Royal Avenue is turning white and is starting to become slick

Roads in the Industrial Park area slick

Florence Boulevard at Huntsville Road has patches of ice

Snow accumulation on the Southern half of Cloverdale Road

Sleet and snow are leading to slick roads in Lauderdale County. #WAFF48 pic.twitter.com/grlrNEbFSZ — Kat Campbell WAFF 48 (@katcampbellwx) January 16, 2018



LIMESTONE COUNTY

Roads in Limestone Gounty are getting slick. Several wrecks have been reported. Unless you have an emergency, please stay at home. — Limestone EMA (@LimestoneEMA) January 16, 2018

MADISON COUNTY

All secondary roads becoming icy. Authorities ask drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

JUST IN: Crews preparing roads in @MadisonAlabama. Gravel and sand mix on Wall Triana & 565 overpass, County Line Road overpass, Hughes Road overpass. Will treat again when snow moves in. @waff48 @MargoGray48 @trentnews — Elizabeth Gentle (@newsgirl448) January 16, 2018

Today is a First Alert Weather Day through 9 a.m. on Wednesday as we are anticipating snow to make its way in throughout the morning and into the afternoon, which will likely create some travel issues.





MORGAN COUNTY

DECATUR [9:19AM]: Power pole down near single-vehicle wreck at West Moulton & 8th avenue. Avoid area.



A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for Middle Tennessee and the Shoals, and until 9 p.m. for those to the east of I-65.

All 67 counties in Alabama under a Winter Weather Advisory out there today! Advisories & warnings out for all of Mississippi. Atlanta now under an advisory as well. #ALwx #Tnwx #MSwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/Q3v2UrNTgy — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 16, 2018

Keep checking this list for updates throughout the day.



