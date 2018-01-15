81-year-old rescued moments before car goes up in flames

A former Huntsville news reporter says she was in the right place at the right time to help save a stranger's life.

Beth Jett said she was driving down Winchester Road behind a 1975 Rolls Royce Monday evening when a fire started under the Rolls' back tire. She said it then went out, then started up again.

She called 911 but was afraid they wouldn't get there in time, so she got in front of the Rolls and forced it to stop. She said the 81-year-old driver seemed disoriented, but she convinced him to get out of the car. She said she had to coax him out because he wasn't aware the car was on fire.

When police arrived, she ran back to her car for her phone then heard a "boom" as the car went up in flames.

Jett said she learned from police that the battery blew up.

The driver was not hurt. And his daughter, who came to get him, was very grateful.

Jett said she sees this as paying it forward because police helped save her father when he had a stroke years ago. Because of those officers' work, she got six extra years with her father. She said this was her moment to return the favor.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48